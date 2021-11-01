After a holiday, STF and PGR decide to investigate Davi Alcolumbre for alleged case of crack

The Supreme Court (STF) and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) are expected to respond this week, after the holiday, if they will investigate Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) for alleged cracking.

The case came to light in an article in the magazine “ Veja”. Six employees would have been hired at Alcolumbre’s office, between 2016 and 2021, with salaries of up to R$14,000, under the condition that they keep only a part of the value.

THE CNN confirmed, through the payment statement on the website of the Federal Senate, that all employees received salaries in commissioned positions. It was not possible to prove through documents or witnesses that they have returned part of the amounts to the office. THE CNN went to four addresses, based on the records, but none of them were found.

After the release of the report in “ Veja”, senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) presented criminal news to the STF so that the accusations could be investigated. The rapporteur has not yet been chosen, which will define the next steps of the request.

It will be up to the reporting minister to forward the crime report to the Attorney General’s Office or file it, as happened earlier this month with the request to investigate the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, for keeping an offshore company.

At the time, the reporting minister Dias Toffoli understood that it is not the functional duty of the STF to intermediate an investigation request with the PGR and, therefore, the path would be for the attorney’s office to act or be communicated directly.

At PGR, so far, the assessment, according to sources heard by CNN, is that if the STF does not file the investigation, the prosecutors will analyze if there are elements, in addition to the news, to go beyond what they call working with the events.

The “ Veja” report heard six women, living on the outskirts of the Federal District, who were hired as advisers to Alcolumbre’s office in the Senate, but claim that they never worked.

“My salary was above R$14,000, but I only received R$900. They even got the Christmas bonus. At the time, I really needed that money. Today, I’m ashamed of it,” said one of them, 31-year-old student Erica Almeida Castro.

THE CNN he sought out senator Davi Alcolumbre. He didn’t answer the calls. But, through the press office, he informed: “I have never, under any circumstances, at any time, dealt with, looked for, suggested or got involved in the aforementioned facts, which I only learned about now, on the occasion of this report. I will take the necessary steps for the competent authorities to investigate the facts”.

Alcolumbre also claims that the practice, popularly called “chadicadinha”, is repulsive. For the senator, he is the victim of a smear campaign because he has not yet marked the hearing of André Mendonça, appointed by the Executive to the position of minister of the Supreme Court.

“I will continue to exercise my mandate without fear and without bowing to threats, intimidation, blackmail or spurious attempts to associate my name with any irregularity. It is clear and evident that this is an orchestration for a political and institutional issue of the CCJ and the Federal Senate”, he stated in a note.

(*With information from Gustavo Uribe and Téo Cury)