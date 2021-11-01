After Bolsonaro accuses Lula without proof in Italy, Gleisi charges the STF: ‘He can’t lie freely’





The PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, hit this Sunday 31 the most recent attacks by the president Jair Bolsonaro to former president Lula. In an interview with an Italian broadcaster, the former captain accused the PT member of having relations with drug traffickers, without presenting any evidence.

“Isolated, unprepared and desperate with increasing popular disapproval, Bolsonaro attacks Lula with fake news in an interview in Italy. Very serious”, wrote Gleisi on social media. “This man can’t go on lying freely around. The STF must resolve this in the inquiry of the fake news. Is it urgent!”

THE SkyTV24, Bolsonaro claimed that Lula would be among several “left-wing authorities in Brazil and Spain” who would have received funds from drug trafficking in Venezuela. He also stated, without showing any evidence, that the PT’s leadership “began when he had contact with the Colombian FARC.”

To the Italians, Bolsonaro also denied having failed to fight the pandemic, which has already left more than 607,000 deaths in Brazil. “We spent 100 billion dollars. We gave funds, means and also professionals to fight the pandemic, as well as medicines.”

Asked about the government’s failure in the environmental area, the president once again said that “the Amazon isn’t burning because it’s a humid forest, it only catches fire in peripheral areas.”

And he added: “There are also illegal deforestations that we fight. So much so that this year we’re doing so well that the press doesn’t say anything more about it.”

