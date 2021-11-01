After invasion of Grêmio fans in Arena, authorities assess Gre-Nal with unique fans in Beira-Rio | brazilian series a

The scenes of violence carried out by some Grêmio fans in the defeat to Palmeiras can only determine the presence of Inter fans at Gre-Nal in Beira-Rio, next Saturday. A hearing is scheduled for late Wednesday afternoon to discuss the situation, with the presence of clubs, public security agents and the Public Ministry (MP).

According to Marco Aurélio Xavier, head judge of the Porto Alegre Fan and Great Events Court, all parties involved in the organization of Gre-Nal will be heard before deciding on the presence or absence of gremistas in Beira-Rio.

– We will have a hearing this Wednesday with the presence of the Public Ministry, the public security agents involved with the event and the clubs. This will open a process to determine the authorship of the facts. We cannot live with acts of this nature. It is up to the government to adopt preventive measures – he commented.

In addition to the issue of acts of violence by fans, the action of the security agencies will also be the agenda of the meeting. The hearing will also analyze any failures in the organization of the security plan and the response to acts of violence in the stadium.

After listening to the manifestations and positions of the participants in the audience, Marco Aurélio Xavier will decide on the release of the presence or absence of Grêmio fans for this Saturday’s game.

In contact with the report from ge, Nestor Hein, Grêmio’s legal director, stated that he could not speak yet because he had not been informed of the hearing. Victor Grunberg, Vice Administration of Inter and responsible for the operation in Beira-Rio, also stated that the club has not yet received any communication for the meeting and that Inter will respect what is determined:

– It doesn’t depend on Inter. Let’s wait for the definitions – commented.