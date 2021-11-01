After Judicial Recovery, Former PDG Leader Fights to Rebuild – Economy

A few hours after the downfall of the everlarge, the second largest developer in the China, around here the Brazilian PDG announced the end of a long process of judicial recovery. In a severe financial crisis, the former leader of the real estate market Brazil, which once had 300 simultaneous construction sites, has not launched a new project since 2015. The hope for a return is much more modest: the new PDG is groping the market to launch a new building in the Tatuapé neighborhood, in São Paulo.

After spending a little more than four years negotiating with creditors and selling assets, with the objective of making cash to pay creditors and maintain its operation, PDG is now struggling to regain credibility with financial institutions – a crucial step to get its releases.

The company, which was worth more than BRL 12 billion in Brazilian stock exchange, saw the value of his action turn to dust after the request for reorganization in court. Most banks have the latest reports on the company dated 2015. Its market value on the Brazilian stock exchange today is R$ 123 million – this after a recovery in recent times.

Full of problems after a period of disorganized growth, PDG filed for bankruptcy protection with a debt of R$5.3 billion. Since then, it has paid R$ 618 million. In addition, he got a deadline until 2042 to finish settling the debts. “I don’t think it will get there,” says the president of the developer, Augusto Reis, a civil engineer who has been with the company since 2013 and took charge at the beginning of last year.

looking ahead

At the moment, with the real estate market in a state of alert, given the sharp increase in costs, PDG is facing an important decision that could define its future. The Tatuapé project has a general sales value (PSV) estimated at R$57 million, with 147 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The land, measuring 2,000 square meters, is considered small for real estate projects – and the company is focused on not taking a step larger than its leg. “We can’t make mistakes, we’ve used our share of mistakes in the past,” says Reis.

PDG followed the market trend that dictated accelerated growth. According to Alberto Ajzental, a real estate specialist and professor at FGV, the movement was driven by Cyrela, the first developer to go public in 2005. In 2007, no less than 14 developers made their initial public offering on the Brazilian stock exchange – between they to PDG, which was not the only one to suffer the pains of growing up.

In the judicial reorganization, at a time when it most needed cash, PDG raised funds with the sale of land, as it is a high-value asset that is in great demand in the market. It did, however, keep some assets. In addition to the land in Tatuapé, PDG also has areas in the São Paulo neighborhoods of Santana, Vila Sônia, Brás and Parque Anhanguera.

If in the past PDG had buildings scattered across the country, that’s over. The focus is now on the capital of São Paulo and nearby cities. “Our focus will be on the low-income to middle-income segment, above R$300 thousand. Nothing of high standard”, comments the president of the developer.

customers waiting

While it defines its next steps, PDG will still have to solve the problem of nine projects stopped since the time of the crisis. Today there are still customers waiting for their apartments. Erasing this negative “legacy” is one of the properties of the current administration.

In order to have a new source of revenue and use part of its past structure, this year PDG launched Vernyy, a business unit focused on providing real estate services. “The idea was to use our installed capacity. And generate revenue without having to make the investment”, says Reis.

PDG now hopes to have easier access to bank credit with the end of the judicial reorganization. “Now it tends to get better. It has been granted only a short time ago (the end of the judicial reorganization). We have already resumed conversations with one of the banks”, says the executive.

According to Alberto Paiva, a specialist in judicial reorganization at Corporate Consulting, the end of a reorganization process does not necessarily mean the opening of credit taps for a company. The important thing, according to him, is for the company to return to the path of profitability. “In well-conducted processes, the success rate is above 50%”, he points out.