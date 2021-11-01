After knee pain, Rodrigo Caio presents himself better to Flamengo and undergoes treatment | Flamengo

After embezzling Flamengo against Atlético-MG, defender Rodrigo Caio showed improvement in training this Sunday, at Ninho do Urubu. In the re-presentation of the squad, the player performed strengthening and treatment on his right knee, where he felt pain on Saturday.

1 of 2 Rodrigo Caio does ball activity — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Rodrigo Caio does ball activity — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Rodrigo felt the problem in the warm up of the match and went to the locker room. He had already complained of pain on Friday. In his place, he played Gustavo Henrique, forming a double back with Léo Pereira.

It is not yet defined whether the defender will be able to face Athletico-PR, on Tuesday, in Curitiba, for the Brazilian Championship. Flamengo does another training session in Rio de Janeiro this Monday, before traveling to the capital of Paraná.

David Luiz’s presence is also uncertain. The defender normally participated in training this Sunday, as he did last week, but the coaching staff still treats the player’s condition with caution, to prevent him from experiencing a muscle problem again.