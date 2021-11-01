After not being assumed, Carol Peixinho, Thiaguinho’s affair, indirect post ”If it has to be, it will be”

Top Stories

Know 10 things before traveling to Rio de Janeiro

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

Carol Fishy used his Instagram profile this Sunday (31) to post some motivational messages. However, some internet users understood as a supposed indirect Thiaguinho since the pagodeiro did not want to publicly assume that they are both having an affair.

”If it has to be, it will be”, ”Let it happen. It’s little by little that everything gains meaning”were written some of the images published by Carol Peixinho. Thiaguinho liked the publication of the influencer and ex-BBB and other rumors show that there is a crowd for them to stay together.

You might like: After Fernanda Souza’s ice, Thiaguinho indirect post “strange feeling”

Thiaguinho’s mother increases rumors of romance between the pagodeiro and Carol Peixinho

despite if denying to talk about his personal life, rumors that the musician lives a romance with Carol Peixinho only grows. Singer Thiaguinho even seems to have introduced his mother to the influencer. Proof of this is that Dona Glória increased the rumors that Fernanda Souza’s ex and ex-BBB are really having a romance.

We’ve already explained: Internet users realized that the singer’s mother started to follow the Bahian woman on social networks. Despite the private profile and with few followers, fans of the pagodeiro noticed through Carol’s profile, that Dona Glória was present in recent followers, and that even Peixinho does not follow Thiaguinho’s mother, who tries to elude the romance, even though he is willing to publicly assume the relationship.

To Jornal Extra, a source confirmed that the ex-BBB and Thiaguinho are really staying, however, the singer does not want to date seriously, while Peixinho would be insisting that the two assume that they are together. It is worth remembering that since he ended his four-year marriage with Fernanda Souza, the pagodeiro has not taken up any relationship with the public. And the same happens with the presenter: since the end, in 2019, the actress was not even considered to be living another romance after Thiaguinho.

Also check out: Juju Salimeni reveals and surprises internet users