After rising with Crespo, Léo loses ground in São Paulo in new Ceni game system | São Paulo

After becoming a defender under the command of Fernando Diniz, in 2020, the former left-back Léo started to dispute a spot in the position and consolidate himself as an important player for the squad of São Paulo.

In 2021, with coach Hernán Crespo, Léo became fundamental to the coach’s scheme, a fan of a defensive system with three defenders. As the only left-handed defender, he became an almost absolute starter.

At 25, the player lived one of his best moments in his career with the Argentine coach. During Crespo’s passage, Léo made 47 matches, practically all of them as a starter and playing for 90 minutes – only goalkeeper Tiago Volpi spent more time on the field this season.

On October 13, however, Rogério Ceni was hired by São Paulo to replace Crespo, and Léo’s situation was about to change at the club.

1 of 3 Léo, from São Paulo, is chased by Argentine Zaracho, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Léo, from São Paulo, is chased by Argentine Zaracho, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Unlike Hernán Crespo, Ceni usually plays with a line of four defenders. In the first two games of coach Léo was a starter, since in the first Arboleda was absent and in the second it was Miranda’s turn to be out.

Last Sunday, against Red Bull Bragantino, however, the three main defenders were available, and Rogério Ceni had to leave one of them on the bench. The chosen one was Leo.

A situation that will probably be repeated this Sunday, when São Paulo faces Internacional, in Morumbi, at 18:15 (GMT), for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Arboleda and Miranda are the most experienced defenders in the squad and are in a good phase. The second, in fact, is the main leader on the field and captain of the team. In the defeat to Bragantino, Léo didn’t even leave the bench.

Even having grown in performance and with a better ball play, Léo shouldn’t have an easy life as long as his teammates are in game conditions.

One possibility, not yet confirmed by the coach, is that Léo will return to dispute a spot on the left flank with Reinaldo and Welington. In the last game, even, Ceni didn’t take Welington to the bench, and Léo was the only player for the role in the reserve.

2 of 3 Léo and Welington at São Paulo training — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Léo and Welington at São Paulo training — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

The coach’s justification for such choice was that the boy revealed in the youth categories needed to treat pain during the past week and, therefore, was not listed.