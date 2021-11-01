After taking a knot, Mercedes intends to do “homework” on Fridays – 11/01/2021

After the knot that it took from its biggest rival in the last stage of the championship, Mercedes has prepared a list of areas in which it needs to improve in the final stretch of the season.

One of the priorities is the Friday of each stage. It is a day that sometimes goes unnoticed in the GPs schedule, but it is fundamental in the mission to understand how each tire works on each circuit.

This point was decisive in Verstappen’s victory over Hamilton in Austin. Precisely because they better understand how medium tires work on that asphalt, Red Bull anticipated the Dutchman’s first pit.

Red Bull celebrates Max Verstappen’s US GP victory in Austin Image: Red Bull

Pirelli predicted that riders who started with midfielders would stop on the 12th lap. Verstappen made the switch in the 10th, surprising everyone and leaving Mercedes out of action. From that point on, Hamilton ran to minimize the damage, and second place in the race ended up being pretty good.

The result extended from 6 to 12 points Verstappen’s advantage over the English at the Worlds. There are five stages to the end of the championship and the next is at the weekend, the GP of Mexico, at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit.

“We know what we need to do in our car. We know what we need to do to make our tires work in the right window. racing,” said Andrew Shovlin, director of Mercedes.

The English engineer would never admit it, but the fact is that Red Bull has managed to understand more efficiently how tires work. The Austin race was not the first in the year that Mercedes took a tactical knot from its rival.

Shovlin’s plan makes sense, but there’s an obstacle already on the horizon: the São Paulo GP. Interlagos will host the third F-1 experience with Saturday’s qualifying “mini-races”. In other words, the teams will only have the first free practice on Friday to test the compounds.

The Englishman described the Austin race as the second hardest for Mercedes since the F-1 return from vacation in August. Worse, only the Dutch GP, which had pole position and an easy victory by Verstappen.

“It was our worst weekend in a while, but I don’t think it was comfortable for Max. He had to take some risks. So I think if we can improve a little bit, we’ll be in a very interesting situation for the championship.”

This blogger has learned something over the last few years that one must always remember, especially after races like Austin: it’s a mistake to underestimate Mercedes.