Agüero has arrhythmia and is sick during Barça’s game; understand the problem – 10/31/2021

This Saturday (30), during the first half of the Spanish Championship game between Barcelona and Alavés, forward Sergio Agüero fell on the pitch in pain and had to be replaced. According to the Spanish press, after undergoing tests in a hospital, the Argentine was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia.

The condition occurs when there is some change in the heart’s rhythm, causing the heartbeat to become disordered, faster or slower. This is not always a disease, as the heart rate changes naturally in various situations in our lives, such as when practicing physical activity, in times of great stress or anxiety, when consuming caffeine, etc. However, some forms of arrhythmia are pathologies, which affect from 1.5% to 5% of the general population.

What are the signs of arrhythmia?

At rest, it is considered normal for an adult’s heart to beat 50 to 100 times a minute. As we said, this pace can naturally decrease and increase in different situations — when you get a fright, run to catch the bus, overdo your coffee or energy drink, get an earful from your boss, etc.

The main sign of cardiac arrhythmia is precisely the perception that the heart beats are abnormal — but not everyone can identify this. In certain cases, the person may experience discomfort, difficulty breathing, chest pain, dizziness and even fainting.

Although the problem is not always caused by an illness, it is very important to see a doctor quickly if you feel any abnormal arrhythmia (the heart often speeds up when you are at rest), persistent or causing some kind of discomfort.

“We usually say that, when you notice any discomfort from the navel to the chin, you need to see a doctor. That’s because these symptoms can be the harbinger of a heart attack,” warned Francisco Maia, professor of cardiology at the School of Medicine at PUC-PR and head of the Cardiology Service of Santa Casa de Curitiba, in a report by Live well published on January 26th.

What causes the disease?

The most common type of arrhythmia is atrial fibrillation. It is also the most worrisome condition as it leads to 25% to 35% loss of heart performance. Also, the organ doesn’t beat, it “shakes”. This causes blood to accumulate in the atrial cavity, which leads to the formation of clots—which can enter the bloodstream and cause cardiac arrest or stroke.

There are several factors that cause arrhythmias and, like heart disease in general, many of them are linked to genetic factors, age, an unhealthy lifestyle (sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, chronic stress, smoking, excess alcohol) and to comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure.

*With information from a report by Cristina Almeida, published on 01/26/2021