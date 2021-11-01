Agüero remains hospitalized in Barcelona hospital for more tests after suffering arrhythmia | spanish football

Two days after being taken to the Hospital de Barcelona, striker Sergio Agüero remains hospitalized this Monday and undergoes more cardiac exams, in an attempt to identify the reasons for the arrhythmia suffered last Saturday, during the game of the Catalan team against Alavés, for the Spanish Championship.
— Yesterday I spoke with Kun (Agüero), I was exchanging Whatspp messages with him. It is closed in his room, but quiet – commented Sergi Barjuan, interim coach of Barcelona, during a press conference on Monday, before the game against Dynamo Kiev.
On the same day the episode took place, the club reported that the player had reported an episode of “chest discomfort” during the match against Alaves. That was the only information given by Barça until coach Sergi Barjuan’s comment.
It was up to the Spanish press to reveal last weekend that the Argentine had suffered a cardiac arrhythmia. This heart rate problem may not be dangerous, but it could also be indicative of other problems. Agüero remains hospitalized, waiting for more tests.
Also according to the Spanish press, this was not the first arrhythmia in the striker’s career. Barcelona would have been aware of a previous episode, but did not expect this to happen again, given their performance at Manchester City and the detailed medical review at the time of signing. In recent days, the club carries out an extensive battery of cardiac tests.
