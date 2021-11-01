Airplane with the singer returns to the track after engine failure

A scare involved singer MC Mirella and her team during a trip this afternoon. The group boarded an aircraft in Mato Grosso do Sul bound for São Paulo, but had to return to the runway at the local airport due to an engine failure during takeoff.

The artist commented on the episode on social media. “My God, this pilot managed to scare everyone. Engine failure. Result: everyone going down,” he said in a string of Twitter posts.

My God this pilot managed to scare everyone — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) October 31, 2021

Result: all going down — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) October 31, 2021

I only give it to God — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) October 31, 2021

Everyone stuck on the plane so far — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) October 31, 2021

Well, I know for one thing, you can try, but God is with me! 🙏🏻☝🏻 — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) October 31, 2021

Léo Vieira, one of the artist’s team members, also spoke about the situation in Instagram Stories. “I’d rather stay around here. The plane braked at takeoff and the pilot tells us it’s an engine failure.”

MC Mirella has performances scheduled for tonight in São Paulo. She reported that those present waited for the plane with engine problems to be towed away so that a new flight could be made available.

Last Friday (29), MC Mirella denied having stayed with singer João Guiherme at a party. The artist is married to Dynho Alves, participant of “A Fazenda 13”.