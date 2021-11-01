Alec Baldwin’s Wife Fears He Has Post Traumatic Stress – Entertainment

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, said in an interview with the New York Post this Saturday (30) she fears her husband will develop post-traumatic stress disorder after firing a shot and accidentally killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of film footage Rust, on the last day 21.

“I brought [Alec] Here [Vermont] because we have to mourn Halyna’s death,” she began. “Alec has been through something really traumatic, and I’m trying to limit PTSD [transtorno de estresse pós-traumático]. You look at what happens to soldiers and police when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We just came here to keep him quiet,” he said.

Hilaria could not tell if Baldwin is ready to return to acting. “He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It was a horrible thing to do. Alec looks terrible.”

She said the Baldwin family is awaiting the results of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigation into the incident that killed Halyna and injured principal Joel Souza. “There will be no answers until we hear the results of the investigation,” she said. “We don’t know what happened and we have the same questions as everyone else. We want answers faster than anyone else. We have to respect the authorities’ process. Alec has been making movies with guns for 40 years. that happens.”

​Hilaria also revealed that when she learned of the accident, she put her six children in her car and left without a destination in mind. “I didn’t know where I was going, I just drove. I just drove and twirled and twirled with my kids,” Hilaria said.

She said she drove for an entire day looking for somewhere out of the public eye, before settling in the ski town of Manchester, Vermont. Hilaria wanted to keep her children away from the media.