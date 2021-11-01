All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of November 2021

Check out the full list of games that will be available over the next 30 days

In terms of game releases, the month of November it is always full of news. It is the moment when developers put in stores the titles that will be among the best sellers at Christmas, a date with the greatest commercial appeal.

for players of PRAÇA, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox one, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, reasons abound to keep an eye on the list of releases. At least three of the planned titles are certainly among the most anticipated of the year.

Among the main highlights we can mention Just Dance 2022, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5, Jurassic World Evolution 2, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and Battlefield 2042. They are just a few of the 27 releases planned.

View the full list of releases for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch as of October 2021.



Game Releases – November 2021

11/02 – Giants Uprising (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 11/02 – Conway: Disappearance at Dhalia View (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, XOne, XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, XOne, XSeries S|X) 11/02 – World War Z (Switch)

(Switch) 11/3 – Time Loader (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 11/04 – Just Dance 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, XOne, XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, XOne, XSeries S|X) 11/04 – Where Cards Fall (PC, Switch)

(PC, Switch) 11/05 – Call of Duty: Vanguard (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X) 11/05 – Kid A Mnesia Exhibition (PC, PS5)

(PC, PS5) 11/09 – Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Xone, XSeries S|X)

(PC, Xone, XSeries S|X) 11/09 – Blue Reflection: Second Light (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) 11/09 – clunky hero (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 11/09 – Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X) 11/11 – Synthetic 2 (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 11/11 – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X) 11/11 – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, XOne, XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, XOne, XSeries S|X) 11/12 – Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)

(Switch) 11/16 – Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (PC, PS5, XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS5, XSeries S|X) 11/16 – The Waylanders (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 11/16 – The Last Stand: Aftermath (PC, PS4, PS5, XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XSeries S|X) 11/19 – Battlefield 2042 (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X) 11/19 – Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Switch)

(Switch) 11/21 – Re:Legend (PC, PS4, Switch, XOne)

(PC, PS4, Switch, XOne) 11/22 – Farming Simulator 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X) 11/23 – Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PC, PS4, PS5)

(PC, PS4, PS5) 11/30 – Beyond A Steel Sky (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X) 11/30 – Evil Genious 2: World Domination (PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X)

(PS4, PS5, XOne, XSeries S|X) 11/30 – Aquarium Clockwork (PS4, Switch)

So, which of these games are you most looking forward to playing? Which ones will be on your shopping list? Let us know in the comments.

