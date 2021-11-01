America wins Cruzeiro at Independencia and is the under-20 Minas Gerais champion

(Photo: Mour
America won Cruzeiro 3-1 and became the under-20 Minas Gerais champion (Photo: Moor Panda/America)

After 12 years, the

America

returned to raise the trophy

Sub-20 Mining Championship

. The 2021 title came with a 3-1 victory over the

cruise

, this Sunday, at Independencia, in Belo Horizonte, for the return game of the decision. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at Arena Vera Cruz, in Betim, on October 24th.

Coelho opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the first half with a header by Rodriguinho, after a cross by the right side of Arthur: 1-0. of the American defense in the launch of Riquelmy and in the prop of Vitor Leque: 1 to 1.

