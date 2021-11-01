America wins Cruzeiro at Independencia and is the under-20 Minas Gerais champion

After 12 years, the
America
returned to raise the trophy
Sub-20 Mining Championship
. The 2021 title came with a 3-1 victory over the
cruise
, this Sunday, at Independencia, in Belo Horizonte, for the return game of the decision. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at Arena Vera Cruz, in Betim, on October 24th.
Coelho opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the first half with a header by Rodriguinho, after a cross by the right side of Arthur: 1-0. of the American defense in the launch of Riquelmy and in the prop of Vitor Leque: 1 to 1.
Photos from the final of Mineiro U-20 between America and Cruzeiro
Despite the carelessness in the rear, America did not fall down and again took the lead in the 30th minute. Carlos Alberto received a shot in the attack, hated the celestial defender Matheus Vieira and finished low in the left corner of goalkeeper Denivys: 2-1.
Amid ineffective pressure from Cruzeiro, America secured the cup in the 46th minute of the complementary stage. The defense kicked the ball away, Einstein won in the heavenly defender’s run and crashed into Denivys. In the left-back, full-back Arthur, who followed the play, kicked across the right corner and ran for the hug: 3-1.
Atltico is the record holder, with 34 titles, while Cruzeiro appears in third, with 17. They complete the list of champions Valeriodoce (3), Santa Tereza (2), Sport Club Paysandu (2), Villa Nova (2) and Democrata de Governador Valadares (1).
Coelho’s campaign in this edition of the state under-20 was 14 wins and two draws in 16 games. The team scored 36 goals and conceded just six. The top scorer alviverde in the tournament was midfielder Rodriguinho, with six goals.
In the group stage, America led the group D with 100% of the points (24 in eight rounds), beating Pouso Alegre, Ipatinga, Betis and Amrica de Tefilo Otoni. In the knockout, he passed through Minas Boca (quarter finals), Serranense (semifinals) and Cruzeiro (finals).