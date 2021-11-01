American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights due to lack of employees – News

The largest airline in the United States, American Airlines, canceled another 634 flights this Sunday (31), in a total of 1,500 cancellations since Friday (29) due to lack of personnel. Weather problems aggravate the situation.

According to data from the FlightAware page, which tracks flights, the 634 flights canceled this Sunday represent a quarter of all scheduled for that day.

“With the problems over time, we started to run out of personnel when crew members were left out of their regular flight sequence,” explained American Airlines in a press release.

According to the company, two days of strong winds in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, where its central airport is located, drastically reduced arrivals.

Airlines want to zero net C0₂ emissions by 2050

On Friday, American Airlines canceled 342 flights, with a further 543 on Saturday (30).

The airline notably cut its workforce in 2020 due to reduced flight volume with the coronavirus pandemic.

As they try to rehire employees, interruptions in their services have been frequent, something that has also suffered by other airlines, such as Southwest, which in early October had to cancel more than 2,000 flights in a single weekend.