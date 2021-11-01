Analysis: São Paulo comes off the ropes and can aim for more worthy goals in the final stretch of this Brazilian | São Paulo

The thin score does not illustrate what the match was, of tricolor dominance. But it indicates where coach Rogério Ceni needs to reinforce the work.

São Paulo created to score more goals. He could have already gone to half-time with a guaranteed victory if Rigoni, especially, had the sharpest aim – and had chosen to score a simpler goal in a move in which he tried to establish himself with a great goal.

Gabriel Sara celebrates São Paulo's goal against Inter

But the bad journey of the attackers did not turn a quiet match into suffocation, and then it is necessary to recognize the collaboration of the visitors, who, full of embezzlement, caused little fear in the nearly 20,000 fans who went to Morumbi in the last match with restrictions on the public in this pandemic – as of this Monday, stadiums will be able to sell the full load of tickets.

The 1-0 gave São Paulo a respite the team hadn’t had yet in this Brazilian Nationals. Now with 37 points, in 11th place, it is seven points from the relegation zone, the team’s biggest advantage over the 17th place in the tournament.

As a bonus, it also approached the G-6, the group of teams that qualify for the Libertadores. Inter is precisely in sixth place, with 41 points, four ahead of São Paulo.

It’s a much more comfortable scenario for Ceni’s team, which will now be able to seek a place in the 2022 continental tournament – ​​and other places will be opened in the Brazilian Nationals with the presence of Palmeiras, Flamengo, Bragantino and Athletico in the finals of the Libertadores and Copa Sul -American.

The action against Inter is also motivating.

The problems in the attack were evident. Rigoni, Luciano, Igor Gomes and Benítez had very clear chances to expand and missed. With 23 goals scored in 29 games, São Paulo only has no worse numbers than Sport, with 15 goals in 30 matches.

Ceni opted to recover the three defenders scheme, brand of the predecessor Hernán Crespo, and put Leo in the back row with Arboleda and Miranda, taking a half – it was expected that Benítez would replace the injured Rodrigo Nestor.

São Paulo controlled the game. He opened the scoreboard early, with Reinaldo’s first pass, which Gabriel Sara dominated, already getting rid of the marking to score the goal.

There is an expectation for Jonathan Calleri’s return to the team. He, who scored three goals in eight games, is recovering from a muscle injury and will have the week to complete his recovery in time to face Bahia, next Sunday, at Fonte Nova, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Nationals.