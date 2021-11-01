Angelina Jolie’s children draw attention on the red carpet, check it out!

Top Stories

Learn 4 easy-to-do hairstyles; check out these suggestions when you leave

You children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they are more and more beautiful. At the premieres of the actress’ most recent film, eternal, during the last week, the family was almost all together and dazzled the photographers with their stylish looks.

However, one of the young women, in particular, drew more attention. Was Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15 years old. The girl, who until then used to appear with a more laid-back look, in men’s clothes, came up with elegantly feminine outfits, as well as Angelina Jolie.

There’s no doubt: Shiloh, which before looked like a copy of the father, now looks like the mother.

The other children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who attended the events were Maddox, aged 20, Vivienne and Knox, aged 13, and Zahara, aged 16. The only one who wasn’t with the actress was Pax, 17 years old.

Shiloh is the biological first child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who were already parents of Zahara and Maddox, both adopted.

So when she was born on May 27, 2006, Shiloh had her photos disputed by magazines. “People” paid the incredible sum of US$4.1 million for the unpublished images of the baby. All money was donated to charity.

As she grew up, the girl started to prefer to dress in clothes traditionally worn by boys. In 2008, Brad Pitt stated that she preferred to be called by male names such as Peter or John.

Then, at a premiere in 2014, Shiloh chose to go in a suit and tie. Also in 2010, Jolie said that her daughter preferred this type of clothing.

“She likes looser clothes, likes suits. She likes to dress like a boy, wants to be a boy. So we cut her hair.”

Read also: Fiuk celebrates Thaisa Carvalho’s birthday with a declaration of love, learn more!

Shiloh’s look changed over time

Although parents supported the choices of Shiloh, not everyone in the family did. Jane Pitt, mother of Brad Pitt, wanted her granddaughter to wear women’s clothing. However, Angelina, who always respected her daughter’s choices, asked the family to do the same.

See also: Larissa Manoela Appears Costumed for Halloween and Impresses; Look!

But now, as a teenager, Shiloh seems to have chosen a new style. In addition, she has a great fashion inspiration: her own mother.

At the premiere of the film Eternals, in London, on the 27th, Shiloh seemed to be even wearing a mother’s dress. The piece is a Dior that Angelina wore during a Maleficent press conference two years ago.

At the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles, on the 19th, Shiloh’s dress resembled one that Angelina wore in July. At the time, the actress bet on a similar play during an event in France for the entrepreneurship program “Women for the Bees”.

Finally, it doesn’t matter how Shiloh dresses. She will always be the beautiful – and stylish – daughter of two of the most talented actors in the film world. Lucky girl!