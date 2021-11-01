Anitta bets on sexy costume worn by Sabrina Sato for Halloween in the USA: ”Very beautiful”

Singer Anitta oozes sensuality when showing off her costume for Halloween while traveling to the United States

Anitta (28) enjoyed a Halloween party while traveling to the United States!

The singer took great care in her costume for Halloween on Saturday night, 30, and lavished sensuality by dressing up as the Pink Panther.

In her Instagram feed, on the eve of one of the scariest days of the year, the artist posed wearing a tight-fitting pink look, highlighting her curves, with a powerful neckline and completed the characterization with the right ears and tail.

“The Pink Panther Tonight for Halloween”, wrote the muse in the caption of the publication, quoting the presenter Sabrina Sato (40), who wore the same costume in 2018.

“I loved it! It’s so beautiful!!!”, praised Sabrina in the post’s comments. “Hhahaha the photo licking the hand hhahahahah”, had fun Victor Sarro. “What a beautiful panther”, it also highlighted a follower.

Anitta Announces New Single in Spanish

In partnership with Dimelo Flow and kimbala, Anitta revealed the cover of her new single in Spanish, Quiero Rumba, still no release date. “Are you ready for this? May come”, shot the diva. “She does not stop”, he said Pablo Vittar (27).

Check out:





Last accessed: 31 Oct 2021 – 16:25:46 (403321).