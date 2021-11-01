Anitta vents after being ‘forced’ to take a political stand: ‘It was horrible’

Singer Anitta revealed in a recent interview on Gabriela Prioli’s CNN program, how she felt when she was ‘forced’ to study politics and take a political stand during the 2018 presidential elections. At the time, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) faced Fernando Haddad (PT) at the polls. “It was horrible at the time, but necessary”, vented the artist.

Even though she was pressured to demonstrate her political position, Anitta revealed that the experience turned out to be positive for her: “I had several distorted ideas about politics, I thought everything was very wrong. I didn’t have much wisdom in this matter. I was forced to go study and I liked it! I liked being obliged”, told the famous in a chat with Prioli.

The talk-show host who is a personal friend of Anitta was surprised by the answer and asked: “But did you enjoy feeling obligated or could it have been more subtle?”, Anitta then replied: “Not! The fact that I felt obligated almost made me say, ‘Oh, fuck everyone! I’m going to do the opposite of what the people want’. I’m very much like that, if you want to make me do something, I’ll go to the other side just out of hate”.

and kept talking about the pressure suffered by feeling “thank you” to take a stand: “The fact that I was forced was very heavy. It really made me angry. I was going to study angrily, not because I wanted to. I think there is a lot another way you can approach [um toque], to say: ‘Look, you have the power to influence people, you can change a lot of things’. It’s a different speech”, explained the owner of the hit “Girl From Rio”.

Honório Gurgel’s “spawn” continued his outburst by reporting on the culture of cancellation and how people only point out a certain error in the famous one, even though he had many successes later: “You saw how devastated I was. My God, it was horrible, I wanted to disappear. The people, nowadays, do not accept that nobody makes mistakes, nobody can make mistakes. My God, you do ten amazing things, but you did a bad one, people forget the ten amazing things and you become a human being rubbish because, one day, you made a mistake”, vented.

“To this day, I don’t even use as much internet anymore, I don’t spend so much on the phone. My friends in Brazil even complain that they don’t see me that much, that they don’t talk to me as much. Guys, no more! On Instagram, I have a fake that I just follow comedy stuff and I just laugh all day about it,” said Anitta in an interview with Gabriela Prioli’s CNN program.

In the same interview, Anitta also revealed in a conversation with her friend a love affair she had with a mysterious boy: “There was a day when I traveled to see a bofe that was getting hit, and he lives in the middle of nowhere, because of his profession. So I went, and he said: “What do you want to do?”. I said: ‘I don’t want to do anything! I’m great here in bed, leave me here I watch movies all day, about 50 movies”.