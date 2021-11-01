Apas issues goods replenishment alert amid truck drivers’ strike | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Apas recommends replacement of agricultural perishables to maintain supply for the population

The São Paulo Association of Supermarkets (Apas) recommended that establishments proceed with the replacement of perishable goods — such as vegetables, vegetables and fruits — in case of success in the

truck drivers’ strike, scheduled to start this Monday (1st).

The measure aims to maintain the supply of essential products for the population.

According to Apas, supermarkets were full last week and customers questioned employees if they should stock some products. However, the networks guide consumers calmly at this first moment.

After a meeting with the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas,

the president of the National Transport Confederation (CNT), Vander Costa, guaranteed that there will be no shortages

as happened in the 2018 strike. Members of the category, however, believe in the possibility of adhesion of a guarantor part of the truck drivers, which could cause emptying of supermarket shelves and fuel pumps.

truck drivers strike

Truck drivers are asking Petrobras to change its pricing policy, which takes into account the value of a barrel of oil on the international market and the rise of the dollar. The category claims to no longer be able to work with the strong readjustment in diesel practiced by the state-owned company since the beginning of the year. Currently, the fuel value at the pumps is, on average, R$ 5.

To try to calm things down,

President Jair Bolsonaro suggested the payment of a diesel allowance of R$ 400 per month.

However, the value would not be enough to supply even 100 liters of fuel, depending on the category.

An

meeting between leaders of the movement and Planalto Palace, scheduled for last Thursday (28), was cancelled.

The postponement of negotiations increased the revolt of the category, which does not see the federal government confident in the success of the strike.