Apple’s R$220 cloth is an absolute sales success

Among the newest products released by Apple recently, the most peculiar accessory with apple logo is definitely the infamous Polishing Cloth, or simply “iPano”. Costing US$19 in the United States and R$219 in Brazil, the product surprised even the most loyal fans of the company, who tend to “understand” the traditional high charge for a comparable quality.

Despite the initial shock, it’s impossible to say that the “iPano” was Apple’s reckless decision. The microfiber flannel with the famous embroidered Apple seal, without many differences against the “common” market variants, has exhausted stocks in the United States and already has deliveries scheduled until January 11, 2022.

Although Apple representatives defend the “technical specifications” of the Polishing Cloth, with its synthetic microfiber fabric “compatible with the company’s 88 products”, its biggest success is in the “designer aspect”. The feeling of exclusivity promoted by the Apple products is perpetuated as one of its main foundations, here translated into an accessory with dimensions a little larger than 16 cm x 16 cm.

This factor becomes clearer when observed in consumer reactions, as shown by reporter Daisuke Wakabayashi, from New York Times. In an interview with the website, Albert Lee, a consulting director, commented on the acquisition of his new Macbook Pro and four units from “iPano”: “It’s just a point of sheer excess,” he acknowledges. “I just spent $4,000 on a laptop. What’s another $19?” he adds, while disregarding the other three units.

However, Apple’s Polishing Cloth quickly reverberated in the media, generating organic engagement and profit for the company without expending “too much effort”. In this context, the product was even “evaluated” by the well-known iFixit website, which usually disassembles electronics in order to understand its construction. And the verdict could not be different: it is another “elite” product of the Apple.