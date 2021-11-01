Approval of ‘Eternals’ plummets at Rotten Tomatoes; Film is the least rated on the MCU!

Despite huge expectations, the upcoming production ‘Eternal’ failed to win international critics and became the lowest-rated film in the Marvel Studios.

Having opened with a solid 70% approval, the feature film plummeted in the concept of international experts and even got the “rotten” seal in the Rotten Tomatoes. Now, production resides with mere 60% approval, with grade 6/10 based on 121 reviews. At the Metacritic, the work had a score of 55, indicating “mixed reviews”.

Check out the main comments below:

“‘Eternal’ it may not be the worst of the Marvel films, but it is certainly the most disappointing” – BBC.com.

“‘Eternal’ it is a ‘Suicide squad’ by Marvel… With a slightly better finish” – Below the Line.

“The experience of the Eternals on Earth crosses thousands of the year – and, with the help of a strong cast, [a diretora Chloé] Zhao tracks their despair and wonder as observers of history” – The Atlantic.

“You go out [da sala de cinema] with the depressing realization that he’s seen one of Marvel’s most interesting films – and hopefully the least interesting Chloé Zhao will make” – Los Angeles Times.

“It’s worth watching just to experience this bizarre narrative” – Uproxx.

Remembering that the feature film arrives in national cinemas in November 4th.

‘eternal‘ follows the journey of near-immortal beings, products of the evolutionary divergence that gave rise to the human race millennia ago. The characters relate to several concepts already introduced in the universe’s previous films, from the Celestials (which came out in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘) to Thanos, whose own mother was one of his victims.

The cast also has Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Read McHugh (Sprite), gemma Chan (Sersi), Kit Harington (Black Knight), Barry Kheogan (Druig) and Richard madden (Ikaris).