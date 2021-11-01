Are Luisa Mell and Dado Dolabella dating? activist clarifies rumor

In the midst of a legal fight with her ex-husband, Luisa Mell became the target of a rumor that she was “knowing better” Dado Dolabella. To UOL, the activist denied that she is having a romance with the actor, with whom she is a friend. Due to the problems she has been facing, Luisa is on a spiritual retreat in Serra da Mantiqueira, in São Paulo.

“Honestly, I’ve never mended one relationship into another. Even because I believe I have to cure myself to not take these terrible problems I experienced in the old relationship to the next. I have many friends! Including Dado, who I’ve known for 200 years,” he says she, laughing.

The activist in favor of the animal cause also stated that she is officially single to her ex-husband, businessman Gilberto Zaborowsky, since last Thursday and that she is not thinking about starting a new relationship anytime soon.

“I really don’t have the conditions now, nor do I want to be with anyone. The moment I have someone, I have no reason to hide. But as I said, it will take a long time! Since I got separated, I talk about the importance of knowing how to be alone. I’m not needy. . I’m loving discovering myself and reconnecting,” he said.

Luisa declared to be living “terrible and difficult things”. Finally, he warned that the rumors that he would be with Dado Dolabella are fueled by the “mania of thinking that we always need someone”.

I don’t need someone to save me. I want to be the hero of my life.

Luisa Mell asked for a protective measure against her ex-husband, claiming to have been threatened by him. The two have been married for 10 years.