Argentina wants G20 communiqué to press for IMF interest rate cut | Economy

reproduction President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández

During the series of meetings and negotiations between G20 officials, members of the Argentine government, including President Alberto Fernández, negotiated the inclusion, in the final communiqué of the meeting, of a mention on the revision of the policy on fees charged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF ) to indebted countries, as is the case in Argentina.

Fernández’s government intends to renegotiate the country’s $44 billion debt to the IMF and hopes to enlist the support of G20 leaders to reduce or eliminate surcharges on lending to countries that exceed credit repayments.

In the case of Argentina, they represent US$ 900 million per year.

President Alberto Fernández even met with the head of the Fund, Kristalina Georgieva this Saturday. He rated the meeting as “good” on a social network.

Fernández was accompanied by Economy Minister Martín Guzmán and Strategic Affairs Secretary Gustavo Béliz.

“We discussed the economic situation in Argentina and the commitment between the economic team and IMF staff to continue working to find a way forward in our relationship,” said Georgieva as he left the Argentine embassy.

And Argentines can succeed. In a diplomatic nod to the country, the group’s leaders in Rome plan to ask their economy ministers to examine the IMF’s surcharge policy.

A draft of the G20 communiqué, obtained by Bloomberg, mentions that “our economy ministers await further discussion of surcharge policy at the IMF Board in the context of the provisional review of the precautionary balances”.

Two Argentine officials confirmed that the statement will likely be included in the final statement to be published on Sunday.

How is it today?

The IMF charges countries a rate of 2 percentage points on outstanding loans above 187.5 percent of a country’s quota, increasing to 3 percentage points if a loan remains above that percentage after three years.

Argentina, the IMF’s biggest debtor, has proposed that countries be exempted from paying surcharges amid the financial and economic burden of the pandemic.

“There are ongoing negotiations for an agreement that will allow Argentina to pay off the debt inherited from the previous government. In the coming days, there will be technical meetings with the team to continue the process”, highlights a note from the Argentine government.

While these negotiations are taking place, it is still not possible to say whether the IMF Board will agree to a waiver of its fees, which are an important part of the fund’s revenues.

An attempt to obtain temporary relief for Argentina was already rejected earlier this year.