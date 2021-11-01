Argentine President Promises ‘Firmness’ in IMF Negotiations | Economy

Argentine President Alberto Fernández, who is in Rome for the G20 summit, promised this Saturday (30) to negotiate “firmly” with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after a long meeting with the director of the international organization, Kristalina Georgieva.

“Have a good meeting with the director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, to advance in negotiations that will allow us to leave the socially and economically unsustainable place where the government that preceded me left our dear Argentina. To negotiate firmly is to recover sovereignty”, announced on Twitter Argentine president at the end of the meeting.

1 of 1 Alberto Fernández met Kristalina Georgieva during the G20 summit — Photo: Reuters Alberto Fernández met Kristalina Georgieva during the G20 summit — Photo: Reuters

He held a 90-minute meeting with the head of the IMF at the Argentine embassy in Rome, which, according to diplomatic sources, focused on the possibility of promoting a discussion on the reduction of surcharges.

“When we have a good deal, we will close the deal,” Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero warned at a press conference. “The debt cannot serve as an anchor for Argentina’s recovery,” he summed up.

The Argentine president, who travels accompanied by Cafiero and Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, met with other leaders of the world’s major economies on the sidelines of a G20 summit at the ultra-modern La Nube convention center in the Italian capital.

“It was a constructive meeting where we continued to seek to build understandings. We continued to work in fact to continue negotiations and meetings,” declared Guzmán, with a more conciliatory tone.

The president spoke during the day with German Chancellor Angela Merkel; the Spanish head of government Pedro Sánchez; the President of the Council of Europe, Charles Michel; the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“These were bilateral relations to strengthen the bond between Argentina and Europe. The president emphasized the need to review part of the international financial architecture, which today is more of an obstacle to development than a tool,” explained Cafiero.

Argentina is committed to obtaining good results for its negotiations with the IMF and reaching an agreement with the multilateral organization to renegotiate a debt of US$ 44 billion.

The Argentine president demands that the IMF “be held responsible for the damage it caused” by granting the government of former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) a credit of US$57 billion in 2018, a record number for the entity.

Upon assuming the presidency in December 2019, Fernández waived the available disbursements.

Fernández and Georgieva met for the first time face to face in Rome in mid-May, at the end of a visit to European countries made by the Argentine delegation, in which they obtained the support of Portugal, Spain, France and Italy in negotiations with the institution. financial.

Argentina, the body’s biggest debtor, in September paid the IMF a maturity of around $1.8 billion of the stand-by credit it agreed to.

In August, it received the equivalent of about $4.4 billion, out of a total of $650 billion distributed by the organization to help member countries alleviate the Covid-19 crisis.

The South American president defends the need to work towards the construction of a new multilateralism aimed at the development of the most vulnerable countries, with better payment conditions, terms and values.

At the moment, he does not have an appointment with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, with whom he will meet again at the UN climate summit, COP26, which begins on Monday in Glasgow, UK.

The Argentine head of state, who proposes “a new international financial architecture”, is in favor of exchanging debt for climate action.