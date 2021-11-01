Arroba do boi keeps falling; check out the highlights of this monday

Boi: bias remains negative for at sign, says Safras & Mercado

Boi: bias remains negative for at sign, says Safras & Mercado

According to consulting firm Safras & Mercado, the week ended with a negative bias for the fat cattle at sign in the Brazilian physical market. According to analyst Fernando Iglesias, the short-term trend is for meatpackers to keep trying to make purchases below the average reference. That way, the pressure would remain negative.

On B3, live cattle futures prices had a mixed day, in which the long and short ends of the curve retreated, while the middle had a slight advance. The maturity adjustment for October went from BRL 258.85 to BRL 257.65, in November it went from BRL 271.10 to BRL 271.35 and in December it went from BRL 287.00 to BRL 288, 00 per at sign.

Corn: Cepea indicator is practically stable

The Cepea corn indicator, calculated based on prices in Campinas (SP), remained practically stable. The price varied -0.06% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 86.89 to R$ 86.84 per bag. Therefore, in the year, the indicator had a high of 10.41%. In 12 months, prices reached 5.2% appreciation.

At B3, the corn futures contract curve had the third consecutive high day and managed to return to the level above R$ 88 per bag. The maturity adjustment for November was from BRL 87.90 to BRL 88.44, from January 2022 it went from BRL 88.00 to BRL 88.81, from March it went from BRL 88.04 to BRL 88.58 and finally, in May, it went from R$ 85.08 to R$ 85.16 per bag.

Soybean: withdraws at the end of the week

The Cepea soybean indicator, calculated based on prices practiced at the port of Paranaguá (PR), had a day of lower prices. The price varied -0.6% compared to the previous day and went from R$172.17 to R$171.13 per bag. Thus, in the accumulated result for the year, the indicator had an increase of 11.2%. In 12 months, prices rose by 4.46%.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, soybean futures contract prices had a slight high day and remain locked in the range of US$ 12.45 to US$ 12.50 per bushel. The contract for January, the contract with the most deals at the moment, rose 0.27% in the daily comparison and rose from $12.46 to $12.494 a bushel.

Coffee: prices rise in Brazil with dollars and international bags

According to Safras & Mercado, Arabica coffee prices rose in Brazil, following the movement of the dollar and international exchanges. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink arabica with 15% pickup increased from R$1,240/.1245 to R$1,250/1255, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% pickup was R$1,245/ 1,250 to R$1,255/1,260 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices rehearsed a partial recovery after two days of declines and returned to close to the level of US$ 2.05 per pound. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, appreciated 2.00% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 1.9995 to US$ 2.0395 per pound.

Abroad: exchanges renew records in the US

In the United States, after a day of rest, stock exchanges once again set records and closed the month of October at historic levels. The day was one of gains even with weaker than expected results from Amazon and Apple. The three major US stock indexes closed at all-time highs.

The Dow Jones rose 0.25% and closed at 35,819 points, the S&P 500 rose 0.19%, at 4,605 ​​points, and finally, the Nasdaq gained 0.33%, at 15,489 points. On this week’s agenda, the highlight is the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States. The market is waiting for new signals to reduce stimuli

In Brazil: public sector primary surplus surprises in September

According to the Central Bank, the Brazilian consolidated public sector registered a primary surplus of R$12.9 billion in September, well above market analysts’ projections. As a result, the primary deficit accumulated in 12 months fell to 0.63% of GDP, the lowest level since 2015. In the accumulated result for the year, the positive balance is R$ 14.17 billion, the first 9 positive months since 2013.

Despite having once again presented good fiscal data, the market continued to react negatively to the prospect of increased spending in 2022. As a result, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange dropped 2.09% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 103,500 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar appreciated by 0.37% and went from R$5.6253 to R$5.6461.