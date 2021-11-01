Asteroid passes ‘scraping’ across the Earth undetected

The celestial body, identified as 2021 UA1, flew over Antarctica on October 24 at a speed of 57,000 kilometers per hour.

An asteroid two meters in diameter passed just 3,047 kilometers from the surface of our planet on October 24th undetected by astronomers.

A network simulation shows how the celestial body “scraped” across the Earth.

According to experts, an asteroid of this size poses no risk, as when it approaches the Earth’s atmosphere it is likely to be burned and disintegrated upon coming into contact with it, without affecting the surface.

`The newly discovered asteroid 2021 UA1 passed Antarctica just 3,000 kilometers away on Sunday afternoon. It came from the daytime sky, and so it was invisible before its approach.

The worrying fact, however, is that an asteroid “scraped” the Earth undetected, being noticed only after it passed.

According to astronomer Tony Dunn, what surprised scientists is that during the day the asteroid was behind the Sun and its approach to Earth was undetectable.

Reportedly, this is the third asteroid that has scraped the Earth, after 2020 HQ and 2020 VT4, both too small to pose a threat to Earth.