At 22, actor in the soap opera ‘Te Dou A Vida’ dies with a shot in the head | celebrities

Published 10/31/2021 19:51 | Updated 10/31/2021 7:55 PM

Rio – Mexican actor Octavio Ocaña did not resist after being wounded by a gunshot to the head and died at the age of 22, on Friday, according to CNN Español. The death of Benito’s interpreter, from the soap opera “Te Dou A Vida”, currently being shown by SBT, is surrounded by controversies and mysteries.

The Attorney General of the Republic of the State of Mexico confirmed the actor’s death in a statement. “The body was found inside the car he was driving,” said the only official investigative document so far, which said the actor “lost his life with a gunshot wound to the head.”

But no more is known than that. At first, the Mexican press even reported that the young man had been the victim of a robbery, being held hostage, culminating in a chase with the police, until a shot would have killed him.

Attorney Version

However, the Attorney’s Office issued a different version in its statement. According to her, the actor, who was accompanied by two other friends, broke a blitz in the city of Atizapán de Zaragoza because he was possibly drunk, which would have led to police persecution, according to statements collected by the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the middle of the chase, he reportedly lost control of the car and was found dead with “a gunshot injury and (then) the two escorts were detained by military police officers.”

parent version

On the other hand, the artist’s father, Octavio Pérez, does not believe in this version. In an interview given after the wake, he said he was “broken” by the death of his son and that the people who accompanied Octavio were trustworthy.

Another controversy encountered by the Mexican press is that he was taken to hospital, not found dead in the truck.

Tributes

After the news of the death, Octavio Ocaña received posthumous tributes. His girlfriend and the mother of their child, Nerea Godínez, let it go. “I wanted to find the correct way to explain to our son your absence, the lack you will make in our daily lives, that ‘Daddy Tavo’ won’t come home. Maybe he still doesn’t understand the meaning of what happened, he just won’t see you anymore. And it makes my broken heart break even more,” she began.

“You came into our life to stay and so it will be, although now in another way, anyway, I ask you not to leave us, to accompany me in my dreams so that we can fulfill everything we aspire to. I love you, Octavio, in every millimeter of my being,” he continued.

“I hope that time will teach me to live a life without you, for now I will have to manage my mornings without your hug, my afternoons without our special way of having fun and my nights without your warmth to envelop me and feel safe. love for the rest of my life, my precious king,” concluded Nerea.

A profile of Televisa, the station that produced the soap opera “Te Dou A Vida”, highlighted the actor’s joy. Dear Octavio, “Benito”, thank you for all the joy you have given us. It will always be present in our memory and in our hearts. Your light will never go out,” he wrote.