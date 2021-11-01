At 58, Andrea Beltrão says she doesn’t suffer aesthetic pressure: ‘When I look in the mirror I even think I’m more beautiful today than before’ | TV & Famous

Andrea Beltrão is at peace with her reflection in the mirror. At 58 years old and with a successful artistic career, the actress, who returns to soap operas after two decades in Um Lugar ao Sol, said she feels better today than when she was younger.

In the plot written by Lícia Manzo, which opens on November 8, the actress plays the ex-model Rebeca, who is in a crisis for not knowing how to deal with the passage of time. Unlike the character, oppressed by the short lifespan of her career, the actress said she takes maturity lightly:

“I’m the same age as Rebeca, but I haven’t experienced any pressure. I live well, I’m fine. When I look in the mirror I even think I’m prettier today than before. There are pictures that I look at and say: ‘Wow, what a heavy thing’ . Today, I feel lighter.”

See too: Andrea Beltrão, Marieta Severo and Denise Fraga return to soap operas in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’

2 of 3 Andrea Beltrão plays former model Rebeca in the soap opera ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha Andrea Beltrão plays former model Rebeca in the soap opera ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha

“I, as a woman of that age, see all of Rebeca’s situations in a very interesting way. If I haven’t lived almost all of them in my life, I understand and see them with affection. I don’t go to a place of anguish, but to question: what is it the problem of getting old? We don’t need to have any problem with that, because the other option is much worse”, stressed the actress.

See Andrea’s first scenes as Rebeca!

Rebecca and her conflict with time

According to Andrea, her character feels these afflictions even more because of the modeling profession: “She talks a lot about it, it’s something strong. Her work feeds on it. She’s a former model, opportunities are starting to dwindle, there are no more space. It’s a question for her. But I think Rebeca reacts, no matter how insecure she is, she suffers, she takes steps back. She is always active in the situation.”

The artist also highlighted her inspirations in the world of fashion: “I lived in the 80s, the models I liked the most were Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell… All those goddesses.”

3 of 3 Andrea Beltrão comments on romance with Gabriel Leone’s character in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol: ‘This passion is not seen with good eyes’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha Andrea Beltrão comments on romance with Gabriel Leone’s character in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol: ‘This passion is not seen with good eyes’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha

Want to know more about Rebeca? Click here 👇

Andrea Beltrão comments on romance with Gabriel Leone’s character in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: ‘This passion is not seen with good eyes by people’

Listen to the Novela das 9 podcast!

Marieta Severo talks about friendship with Andrea Beltrão

Cauã Reymond fulfills his mother’s last wish in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’; know which one!