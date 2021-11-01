At Domingão, Claudia Raia steals the show by showing her leg in a powerful red look

Actress Claudia Raia impressed by showing details of her production for another program as a judge on the ‘Show dos Famousos’

Since she was announced as a permanent judge of the Show of the Famous, at the Sunday, Claudia Raia (54) has been surprising with their looks.

For this Sunday, 31, the actress – who was recently spotted without production leaving the gym – bet on a powerful red dress and impressed by showing details of the piece, made especially for her.

“I’m ready, in red and some sparkles, with this dress made to measure for me by @andrea_pacci.Who’s coming with me to #ShowDosFamosos today?”, showed Claudia Raia a video.

In the comments, internet users were amazed with such beauty. “Who is the most beautiful? She is Brazil”, wrote the husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello (51). “Wonderful”, praised the fans.

Check out Claudia Raia’s look at Domingão:

In addition to the video, Claudia Raia also shared a series of clicks to show more of her less-than-basic look. “Lady in red ready with my friends, waiting for you at #showdosfamosos on @domingao! And tell me, who are you rooting for?”, she asked.

Owner of a unique style, the actress does not go unnoticed in the Sunday. Recently, Luciano Huck (50) was not quiet and commented on one of Claudia Raia’s looks.

See the photos of Claudia Raia’s look at Domingão:





