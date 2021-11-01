At her sister’s wedding, Patrícia Poeta takes an unprecedented photo with her father: ”Much saudades”

Presenter Patrícia Poeta enchanted by showing photos of her sister’s wedding, also journalist Paloma Poeta

the sister of Patricia Poet (45), Paloma Poet, married this Sunday, 31, with the journalist Luiz Piratininga, in Rio de Janeiro.

On the social network, the presenter of It’s from Home shared photos of the special moment and surprised internet users by appearing in a rare click with his father, the lawyer Ivo Barcellos Pfingstag.

“Good night! There’s a special Sunday! Mana @palomapoeta, very happy for you! Congratulations! Many years of love, partnership and complicity with your husband! Dad, I missed you so much! Long live the newlyweds! Long live the family !”, she said while showing the family moment.

For Paloma Poeta’s wedding, Patrícia Poeta chose a dress with ruffles and plenty of shine, in light green, the same used in her makeup.

Just this Sunday, 31, the presenter Caesar Son (60) was the first to publish photos of the wedding on the social network. The communicator and the wife, Elaine Mickely (41), were also godparents of the couple of journalists from RecordTV, as well as global presenter.

See photos of the wedding of Patrícia Poeta’s sister, Paloma Poeta:





