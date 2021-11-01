At the end of the 32nd round of Serie B, Botafogo has a 96% chance of access, says Universidade Federal | Botafogo



Joel Carli, head, scored the goal that tied Botafogo against Goiás in the 32nd round – ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Joel Carli, head, scored the goal that tied Botafogo against Goiás in the 32nd roundSTATUS CONTENT

Published 10/31/2021 10:54 AM

Rio – There are six games to the end of the Brasileirão Serie B, and Botafogo is getting closer to its main goal of the season. In second place, Alvinegro has 56 points, two behind leader Coritiba. At the end of the 32nd round, studies by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), in its mathematics department, show Glorioso with a 96% chance of accessing it, and 38.7% of being champion.

Next Wednesday (3), Botafogo will return to the field to face Confiança, at 19:00, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The Sergipe team had been growing in the final stretch of Serie B, but lost at home to Londrina this weekend. Alvinegro is the favorite, as the opponent occupies only the 19th place and fights against relegation to Serie C.

After the match against Sergipe, the team led by Enderson Moreira (who debuted for Botafogo against Confiança), will have the following games: Vasco (outside); Ponte Preta (outside); Worker-PR (house); Brazil-RS (outside) and Guarani (home).