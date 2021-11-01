Atento SA has leaked data; company did not pay ransomware

Atento SA, a multinational contact center, had internal data leaked this Sunday (31) after infection via ransomware. The publication of the data indicates that the company did not pay the blackmail carried out by cybercriminals.

So far, the TechWorld was able to access sensitive documents that address strategies, financial statements, files with billing data, contractor data, etc. The investigation into the documents is ongoing and, it seems, the leak only affects the company’s financial and commercial area — no personal data of employees were found in the leak, but the TechWorld will continue following the files and this article will be updated.

The ransomware in question is Lockbit 2.0, which encrypts the machine and collects data

There is no information on how the group was successful in infecting Atento. The ransomware likely found its way through a phishing, a fake message sent via email. The variant in question is Lockbit 2.0, which, in addition to encrypting files, also collects information. After this action, the infected company is blackmailed by cybercriminals to make a payment via cryptocurrencies; if payment does not occur, the captured files are leaked in some cases.

O TechWorld has been receiving reports from employees concerned about their own employment and allegations of practices that violate labor rights at this time — all are hired through the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), according to the company. To read more about this, click here.

So far, one of the tables has information such as email, full name, date of birth and job title details. In this table, only management positions and consultants were exposed. Data like this, opened up in detail, can make it easy for phishing scams to be tailored and sent specifically to each of these employees.

