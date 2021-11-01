Athletico x Flamengo: Hurricane starts ticket sales for the two fans in a duel for the Brazilian | athletico-pr

Athletico starts, this Sunday, the sale of tickets for the match against the Flamengo . The game, postponed from the fourth round of the Brasileirão, takes place on Tuesday, at 4 pm, at the Arena da Baixada. Last Wednesday, Hurricane beat Fla 3-0, at Maracanã, and advanced to the final of the Copa do Brasil.

Athletico and Flamengo fans are free to watch the match. The Paranaense Rubro-Negro will sell tickets for the two fans.

With the flexibility of the rules made by the city of Curitiba, Arena da Baixada can receive 50% of its capacity: 21,186 fans will be able to go to the game on Tuesday.

Athletico suffers three straight defeats at the Brasileirão and starts to see the Z-4 ​​getting closer; analysis

Valentim regrets lost chances and says Hurricane’s defeat was “a sin”

All Athletico members who do not comply can access the stadium. The approximately 15 thousand members do not need to enable the smart card in advance, just present the card and a document with a photo at the entrance to the Arena da Baixada.

Member access will be at gates B [esplanada], G [esplanada], H [Getúlio Vargas] it’s the [Madre Maria]. VIP members will access the stadium through gate A [esplanada].

For those who are not members, Hurricane begins selling tickets for the duel against Flamengo this Sunday, from 10 am. Tickets cost R$ 150.00 (R$ 75.00 half price) or 25 timemanias. Children under three years of age do not pay.

More Hurricane news on Twitter

Athletic statistics for the 2021 season

Tickets can be purchased through the club’s website, or at the Arena da Baixada box office. Check out the places of purchase:

Athletic Fans

– Buenos Aires Street booths: Sunday (10 am to 6 pm), Monday (10 am to 6 pm) and Tuesday (10 am until game time)

– Buenos Aires Street booths: Sunday (10 am to 6 pm), Monday (10 am to 6 pm) and Tuesday (10 am until game time) Flamengo’s fans

– Buenos Aires Street booths: Sunday (10am to 6pm) and Monday (10am to 6pm)

– Petit Carneiro booths: Tuesday (10am until game time)

Check out the access sectors for Athletico and Flamengo fans:

1 of 2 Access Arena da Baixada – Athletico x Flamengo — Photo: Publicity/Athletico Access Arena da Baixada – Athletico x Flamengo — Photo: Publicity/Athletico

In order to maintain the distance, there will be no marked places. Fans can occupy any seat, in order of arrival and keeping the distance as indicated on the seats.

The Hurricane is experiencing a bad phase in the Brazilian. The team led by Alberto Valentim hasn’t won for five games in the competition, with four defeats in the period. Athletico have dropped to 13th in the championship and are just four points above the relegation zone.

Flamengo, on the other hand, beat Atlético Mineiro on Saturday and is in second place in the championship, 10 points behind their rival from Minas Gerais – with two games in hand.

2 of 2 Athletico x Flamengo – Arena da Baixada — Photo: Guilherme Moreira/ge Athletico x Flamengo – Arena da Baixada — Photo: Guilherme Moreira/ge

Athletico’s upcoming games 🌪️