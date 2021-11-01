Attack leaves at least 15 passengers injured in Tokyo subway (VIDEO)

This Sunday (31), at least 15 people were injured after a fire on a Tokyo subway line.

According to the Kyodo news agency, a man carrying a knife was immediately detained by local authorities.

Police are investigating reports that hydrochloric acid had spread into the subway.

Despite suspicions of the use of hydrochloric acid, the method used is still not clear, it is only known that the man spread a liquid across the wagon.

They received a report that a man was carrying a knife overnight this Sunday (31).

Railway company officials have yet to provide details of the incident, however, witnesses claim that a man carrying a knife would have started the fire in the subway.