Attention on the weekend: see violations that suspend CNH | The net

The so-called self-suspension offenses are punishable by the loss of the right to drive, which can range from two to eight months

The All Souls Day holiday is on November 2nd only. However, many people are already on the road to make the most of the free days before the date. For those traveling by car, it is important to be aware of traffic violations that can automatically suspend the National Driver’s License (CNH).

Despite the changes in the rules of the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB), which increased the limit of points for suspension of the CNH from 20 to 40, there are still self-suspension traffic violations, that is, which make the driver immediately lose the right to drive.

Check out what they are:

– Not facilitating the expertise in an accident;

– Driving while intoxicated;

– Refusal to take the breathalyzer test;

– Driving threatening pedestrians or other vehicles;

– Play race and promote split;

– Dangerous maneuver;

– Fail to provide assistance when involved in an accident;

– Not taking safety measures at the scene of an accident;

– Refuse to move the vehicle from an accident;

– Not providing information to the police report in an accident;

– Force passage between vehicles;

– Transpose police blockade;

– Transit with more than 50% of the maximum allowed speed;

– Driving a motorcycle without a helmet with a visor;

– Driving a motorcycle with a passenger without a helmet;

– Driving motorcycle with juggling and prancing;

– Driving a motorcycle with off headlights;

– Riding a motorcycle with a child under the age of seven;

– Use a vehicle to interrupt traffic on the road.

A driver who has a driver’s license suspended for points can be without driving for six months to a year. If there is a recurrence in less than 12 months, the term can then vary between eight months and two years.

In the case of self-suspension infractions, the punishment can range from two to eight months. If there is a recurrence, the driver can go without driving for eight to eighteen months.

The period of suspension of the CNH is defined by the traffic authority based on aspects such as: circumstances in which the offense was committed, its severity and the offender’s background.

To regain the right to drive, the driver must take a refresher course, lasting approximately 30 hours.

With information: Capitalist.