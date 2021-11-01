Windows 10, especially at this late stage, suffered from several problems. One of the most popular was what happened to printers. Now behold, the great Windows 10 nightmare has arrived on Windows 11 and is already causing a lot of headaches. So, after installing the KB5006674 update, problems start to print, especially when it comes to network printers.

Attention! Windows 10 Nightmare Has Come to Windows 11!

After installing the KB5006674 version the following errors appear:

0x000006e4 (RPC_S_CANNOT_SUPPORT)

0x0000007c (ERROR_INVALID_LEVEL)

0x00000709 (ERROR_INVALID_PRINTER_NAME)

Meanwhile this nightmare that has now arrived in Windows 11, also covers almost all versions of Microsoft’s operating system. They are Windows 10, version 21H1, Windows 10, version 20H2, Windows 10, version 2004, Windows 10, version 1909, Windows 10, version 1809, Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019, Windows 10, version 1607, Windows 8.1; Windows 7 SP1

In the case of the Server version, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server, version 20H2, Windows Server, 2004 version, Windows Server, version 1909, Windows Server, version 1809 and Windows Server 2008 SP2 are affected.

Microsoft is already looking for a solution to this problem.

But this isn’t the only problem causing headaches in Windows 11 and others. A security researcher has revealed the details of a new threat that can give attackers complete control of a system under certain conditions. That is, someone can get their hands on your computer and especially an acquaintance. However this flaw affects all Windows versions that are thus in danger!

Alert! All Windows versions are in danger! And now?

However, in the midst of all this, there is good news. In order to successfully carry out this attack, the attacker has to find out the victim’s username and password. Of course for some this will not be difficult but for others it is.

But if there is good news, there is also bad news. It’s just that no version of Windows escapes this. In fact, neither is the new Windows 11.

Microsoft had fixed this problem in August but it didn’t get resolved very well.

In August, Microsoft fixed a vulnerability that allowed a user’s characteristics to be elevated. However, the fix was not enough. Thus, it continued to be possible to work around it in a new exploit that was even published on GitHub.

The security researcher who detected all this says they only fixed the symptom of the bug that had been reported and not the cause as reported by the Bleeping Computer website.

However, even though it is necessary to know the victim’s username and password for the attack, this remains a serious problem.

At this time Microsoft has not yet commented on this case.

In fact, even when problems are fixed it doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s over. It remains for us now to wait for more news about this problem and especially for a fix by Microsoft.