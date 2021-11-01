Audio records shooting between police and criminals of ‘Novo Cangaço’ in Varginha – Rádio Itatiaia

Reporter Renato Rios Neto, from Itatiaia Radio, gained access to an audio recording the exchange of gunfire between police and criminals, suspected of being part of a gang specializing in bank robbery, in Varginha, in the south of Minas Gerais. The operation resulted in the seizure of weapons, explosives, vehicles and a cart; 26 suspects died.

The action, joint between the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Military Police (PM), took place in two sites on the outskirts of Varginha, in the south of Minas.

“In the first approach, the criminals attacked the police and died, totaling 18 deaths. 10 rifles were recovered, in addition to other weapons, ammunition, grenades, vests, miguelitos and ten stolen vehicles”, informs a note from the joint Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the PRF.

Part of the gang was in another place, where seven more criminals were killed after an intense exchange of fire. Three point 50 machine guns, which even shoot down aircraft, were seized.

According to the PM, this is the largest operation carried out against the new cangaço in the history of Brazil . The criminals were heavily armed with at least ten rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun and several explosives. Among the weapons, the bandits had 50 point machine guns, capable of taking down even aircraft.

According to sources at Itatiaia, the suspects would be from the PCC and from various parts of Brazil such as São Paulo, Rondônia, Goiás, Federal District, Triângulo Mineiro, among other places. The gang would have acted in the coups of “Novo Cangaço” in Criciúma, Araçatuba and Uberaba.