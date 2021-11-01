‘AVC Action’ brought medical care to the population of Maceió this Sunday (31)

At the end of the Week of Awareness on Combating Stroke (CVA), the State Department of Health (Sesau) promoted, this Sunday (31), on the closed street of Orla de Ponta Verde, the I edition of ‘AVC AVC’ , which aimed to prevent and raise awareness about the signs of the disease. The event had a health circuit, providing the population of Macao with clinical evaluation, through the AVC Dá Sinais Program.

The action featured a series of demonstrations on stroke prevention, symptoms, treatment and rehabilitation. In addition to offering services for measuring blood pressure and blood glucose, nutritional guidance, gymnastics at work, the initiative allowed the population to have access to clinical evaluation, through the Join app, which checks the risk of the user developing a stroke.

The neurologist and coordinator of the ‘CVA Dá Sinais’ Program, Matheus Pires, stressed the importance of alerting the population to the signs of a stroke. “We made the population aware of the signs of stroke, the most disabling disease in the country and the second leading cause of mortality. We had the opportunity to carry out the assessment of the participants’ risk factors, advising them when they should look for a health unit, in case they present stroke symptoms. In addition, we show how Alagoas [através da Rede Pública de Saúde], has full capacity to assist the patient with stroke in the best way”, he emphasized.

Valmir da Silva, 55, took advantage of the morning race to learn more about the signs of stroke and to carry out an evaluation. “With almost two years of the pandemic, I thought it was a very good action. Many people were afraid to continue their medical treatment or get a check-up and avoid other health problems. The service was very good and they answered a lot of doubts, clarified several questions about the disease”, he pointed out.

For photographer Ricardo Barros, 58, the AVC Action was a special moment to learn more about the disease. “It’s good for us to know how our health is, to know about the checking of blood pressure and blood glucose. It was a great initiative. If every weekend there was an event like this, it would be very good”, he stressed.

The Executive Secretary for Health Actions, Marcos Ramalho, explained that the implementation of the AVC Dá Sinais Program has accelerated the diagnosis of patients who have suffered a stroke in Alagoas. “Within two months of launch, the program has been saving several lives and preventing sequelae. The State of Alagoas is the only one in the country that has an integrated network through telemedicine, offering what is most modern in treatment. Alagoas is now a national reference in the treatment of stroke and we are here communicating to society, talking about risks, prevention and showing the progress of health in Alagoas”, he highlighted.

stroke gives signals – Launched on August 23, the AVC Dá Sinais program is a pioneering initiative across the country, making Alagoas the first state to have a specific care network for the disease. In two months of operation, the program had 423 cases discussed by the Join application; in addition to having performed 38 venous thrombolysis and 10 mechanical thrombectomy.

With the implementation of the AVC Dá Sinais program, Alagoas has CVA Units at the State General Hospital (HGE), Alagoas Metropolitan Hospital (HMA), Mata Regional Hospital (HRM) and Agreste Emergency Hospital (HEA). The Emergency Care Units (UPAs) act as a gateway for people from Alagoas affected by the disease and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) transports patients.