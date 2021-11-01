Average price of gasoline exceeds R$7 for the first time, in four states – News

The average price of a liter of regular gasoline exceeded R$7 for the first time in four Brazilian states, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The data refer to the week of October 24th to 30th and show that Piauí had the most expensive fuel in the period, with an average price of R$7.143 per liter.

The other three states where the value exceeds R$7 were Rio Grande do Norte, with a liter at R$7.109, Rio de Janeiro (R$7.041) and Goiás (R$7.040). In Amapá alone, the average price per liter of regular gasoline was less than R$ 6, reaching R$ 5,578.

The maximum price of fuel exceeded R$7 in 15 of the 27 units in the Federation. The highest value was found in Rio Grande do Sul, with a liter at R$7,889, followed by Rio de Janeiro (R$7.649) and Minas Gerais (R$7.479).

The other states where the cost of regular gasoline exceeded R$7 were Pernambuco (R$7.439), Acre (R$7.3), Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, Goiás and Piauí (all with R$7.299), Tocantins ( R$7.279), Mato Grosso (R$7.23), Pará (R$7.25), Federal District (R$7.199), Alagoas (R$7.198) and Ceará (R$7.19). The only unit of the Federation with a value of less than R$ 6 was also Amapá (R$ 5,790).

The week was the ninth in a row that the average price of regular gasoline exceeded R$ 6 in the country. In the week of October 24th to 30th, the value was R$ 6.562.

By region, the Midwest has the most expensive average value in Brazil, with a liter sold on average at R$ 6.786. In second place, appears the Northeast (R$ 6.641), followed by the South (R$ 6.546), Southeast (R$ 6.546) and North (R$ 6.443).

4.5% increase in posts

After the last increase in refineries, the average price of gasoline rose 3.16% at stations and diesel, 4.58%, in the week between October 24 and 30, according to a survey by the ANP.

Average prices went from R$6.361 to R$6.562 and from R$4.983 to R$5.211 per liter, respectively. The maximum value of gasoline reached R$7,889 in Rio Grande do Sul.

Last Tuesday (26), Petrobras authorized an increase in refineries of 7.05% for gasoline and 9.15% for diesel. With this readjustment, the increase in the price of gasoline in refineries has already accumulated an increase of 74% and that of diesel, 65%, this year.

Measures to stop the rise in fuel prices, which have been driving the rise in inflation in the country, are now at the top of the federal government’s priorities. The National Council of Finance Policy (Confaz) announced this Friday (29) the freezing of the value of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel for 90 days.

According to the federal government, the decision taken by the group aims to “cooperate with the maintenance of prices at the values ​​in effect on November 1, 2021 until January 31, 2022”.