Awarded in Top of Mind for the 29th consecutive time

What is the first brand that comes to mind when thinking about a health plan? For 29 years in a row, the answer heard by researchers from the Datafolha Institute, responsible for the survey from north to south of Brazil to carry out Top of Mind, the largest brand recall study in Latin America, is the same: Unimed.

consecutive presence – Unimed stands out for its consecutive presence in the first place in the ranking since the Health Plans category was incorporated into the survey. “It’s been almost three decades in leadership. Being present in a significant way in the population’s memory is a reflection of Unimed’s commitment to promoting high quality care, at all times and in all regions of the country, permanently marked in life of people,” says Omar Abujamra Junior, president of Unimed do Brasil, a confederation that represents the Unimed System of health cooperatives.

major meaning – This year’s achievement has an even greater meaning. Between 1970 and 1971, doctors from different regions of the country, inspired by the pioneering spirit of Unimed Santos (SP) and encouraged by the Brazilian Medical Association, took the initiative to organize themselves into cooperatives, which initiated the expansion of the Unimed System throughout the country. . The success of this movement, marked by the capillarity and internalization of medicine, helps to understand why Unimed has been winning, year after year, the award of the most remembered brand by Brazilians. Currently, Unimed is present in 86% of the national territory, that is, in 9 out of 10 municipalities, with a portfolio of 18.3 million beneficiaries and occupying 38% of the health plan market in the country.

Above average performance – In the edition that marks the return of the survey carried out in person in all regions of the country – in 2020, due to the pandemic, interviews were conducted by telephone – Unimed’s performance in the final result and ahead of the competition remained in high level.

Index – According to the survey carried out by Datafolha with 7,758 Brazilians and Brazilians aged 16 and over from all regions, genders and social classes, between August 2 and 14, 2021, Unimed reached the index of 35 points, very ahead of the runner-up, who added only six.

Conquest – The achievement is valued by prevention actions and by the expansion of investments and assistance coverage made by Unimed in a challenging period, such as the one we are experiencing with the Covid-19 pandemic. “Unimed is proud of the commitment and dedication of its collaborators and cooperating physicians in contributing to the expansion of access to healthcare throughout the country, acting alongside society at all times in its history”, says Omar.

Emergency actions – In addition to delivering 14 new hospitals to the country since the beginning of 2020, totaling more than 1,100 beds, which represent structuring investments of R$ 1.5 billion in care capacity, the Unimed System responded to the crisis with emergency actions, in more than 550 initiatives to adapt the service network. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 13,000 health and administrative professionals have been hired to reinforce the front line.

Telemedicine – Also during the pandemic, Unimed expanded the use of telemedicine as a contingency measure. During the period, there was also a 58% expansion in the capacity of ICU beds already installed, the opening of 12 field hospitals in the most critical moments and the creation of specialized care centers to monitor patients with post-Covid health consequences.

Social – In the social sphere, an initiative of the Unimed Institutes, the Health and Action Movement, raised more than R$ 4 million for 45 institutions and 22,000 families in vulnerable situations. These actions contributed to Unimed being among the 20 most transformative companies during the pandemic, as pointed out by a study by HSR Specialist Researchers.

About Unimed – Unimed has 53 years of experience in the supplementary health market. The brand was born with the foundation of Unimed Santos (SP) in 1967, and today it is made up of 341 health cooperatives, providing assistance to 18.3 million beneficiaries across the country. Unimed has more than 118,000 cooperating physicians , 152 own hospitals and more than 2,400 accredited hospitals, in addition to emergency services, laboratories and ambulances to ensure the quality of medical, hospital and complementary diagnostic assistance provided to cooperative beneficiaries. Its brand is ratified by the National Institute of Industrial Property (Inpi) as highly renowned for its great level of knowledge by the public, undisputed authority and fame that surpasses the limits of the health segment. (Unimed Press of Brazil)