Away from access, Cruzeiro has fifth worst campaign as host in Série B | cruise

With access virtually ruled out, Cruzeiro needs to start analyzing their own mistakes to think about the next season. One of them is the performance at home, which in the current edition of the B Series of the Brazilian Series B Championship is very bad.

Fifth worst host of the competition, with 41.6% of success, the celestial team has only four wins at home, along with eight draws and four defeats – the last one for Remo, last Thursday.

But for coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, with only six games left in the championship, this is not the time to think about this issue. The focus is on getting two more victories and eliminating the chances of relegation altogether.

– Look, it’s no use talking now about what to do with six rounds left to finish the competition. We have to win two games, win as many games as possible for us to advance.

For the celestial commander, the focal point at this point needs to be the team’s performance improvement since arriving at Fox Corner. In this way, you will be able to better study the conditions for next year and, thus, fight for access.

– We have to think that way and go after the good things, that they will happen, I have no doubt. The analysis is being done by the fans, by you from the press, by me, by the players themselves, for sure everything is being analyzed.