Band defines Faustão’s debut and has “coincidence” with BBB22

Faustão already has a date to debut in the Band: January 17th, a Monday. Coincidentally, it is exactly the same one chosen by Globo to air the first episode of BBB22, with the presentation of Tadeu Schmidt.

continues after advertising

For the premiere, Faustão na Band, the title chosen by the network, will have the presence of Zeca Pagodinho, who has already closed to participate in the premiere of the former Globo communicator. The attraction will air from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 pm and 10:45 pm, according to information provided by journalist Flávio Ricco, from the R7 portal.

In the new house, Faustão will have fewer formats purchased. He will prefer improvisation, such as Pizza do Faustão, which was very successful in Domingão. One of the right names for the program is former Miss Brazil Júlia Gama, who accompanied the 71-year-old veteran at the former station.

continues after advertising

Faustão and the future in Band

In January, Globo announced that Faustão would not renew his contract, which expires in December. In a statement, the channel said that the presenter decided to “end his journey ahead of weekly programs”. And he added: “TV Globo is only responsible for respecting and applauding the story he built”.

In April, still eight months to the end of his contract, the presenter announced that he had agreed to return to the Band. On June 17, the Rio de Janeiro channel decided to end Domingão do Faustão and issued the following press release: “For strategic and internal reasons, Globo took the decision to anticipate the departure of Fausto Silva from the program, and together they decided to formalize the dissolution”.

continues after advertising

Because his link is still in effect at Globo, the presenter did not participate in the event where the Band presented the 2022 schedule, to avoid legal problems. Cris Gomes, general director of the program, lamented and justified the absence: “Unfortunately, Faustão cannot be present in this video due to contractual reasons”