Band marks the debut of Faustão on the same day as Big Brother Brasil 22· TV News

Fausto Silva already has a certain day to debut on the new network. Faustão na Band will go live on January 17th, a Monday. The date is the same as the launch of the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil, which will be led by Tadeu Schmidt.

The presenter and his team have also defined one of the musical attractions of Faustão’s debut in Band. Samba dancer Zeca Pagodinho closed his participation in the attraction, which will be shown in prime time from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm. The opening date of the program was disclosed by journalist Flávio Ricco, from the R7 portal.

as the TV news he added, Faustão’s new program will have the old-fashioned communicator: without so many purchased formats and with more improvisation on stage. One of the paintings that will be revived is Pizza do Faustão, which was no longer made at Globo. The objective is to remind a little of the old Perdidos na Noite (1986-1988).

Former Miss Brasil Júlia Gama is in the cast of the attraction. The dancers who were with the presenter at Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021) are also being hired to act in the program. A large part of the team that used to be from Globo migrated to the new channel to work with the veteran.

Faustão’s debut in the Band will coincide with that of Tadeu Schmidt in the BBB22 presentation. The journalist was announced as a replacement for Tiago Leifert on Globo’s main reality show.

The new season of the program will keep the prize of R$ 1.5 million and the cast made up of famous and anonymous groups from Camarote and Pipoca, respectively. The dynamics of the leader’s test, angel’s test, scuffle, discord games and parties, in addition to the CAT BBB also follow in the program.

Again, now the winner of the competition for the leadership of the week will be able to buy additional items for the leader’s party using stakes, and the leader’s cinema will occupy space in Globo’s programming. The Leader’s Cinema Session will be shown on Tuesday nights, right after BBB22, and the public will be able to watch the same production as the confined.