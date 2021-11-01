Barbara Evans makes tea revelation of dreams and says if it’s a boy or a girl

Digital influencer Bárbara Evans delighted when she showed her baby’s revealing tea and declared herself

the digital influencer Barbara Evans and her husband, businessman Gustavo Theodoro, held their revelation tea and found out if the baby they are expecting is a boy or a girl! The couple held a beautiful revealing tea in pink and blue.

And they found out through fireworks that they are expecting a girl! The baby will be called Ayla! If it was a boy, the name would be Noah. The revelation tea had a charming decoration and Barbara Evans showed details on their social networks. When showing her revelation tea, Barbara said: “Our dream come true”.

Later, Barbara Evans also declared to his daughter. “The day I became the HAPPIEST person IN THIS WORLD. It was a long way, I confess it was not easy. Moments of insecurity, uncertainty, sadness, illusions… But the result is so happy that we end up forgetting everything else.

The acceptance period was not easy, I suffered a lot with the change of my body during the treatment, but today I see that God was preparing me to be a great mother. I would like to thank my husband, our family, my friends and doctors, I am sure that without you I would not be able to get to where I am today. Thank you for all your attention, love and affection. You were essential on this journey! Thank you my DAUGHTER, for this unconditional love, a love that I thought I could never feel. THANK YOU GOD for so many joys, I feel very blessed!”, she said.

Netizens were only praise for the revelation tea and celebrated Ayla’s arrival. “Yay! I got it! Come Ayla”, commented one netizen. And another netizen said: “May God bless you always! Congratulations!”. One Internet user commented: “Congratulations! You deserve all the happiness in this world.” One netizen commented: “Congratulations! May Ayla be very healthy! God bless you!”.

