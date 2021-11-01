Before facing Grêmio, Atlético-MG gets into trouble at Maracanã and Cuca “gets it right”; watch

Flamengo’s 1-0 victory over Atlético-MG this Saturday ended up in confusion in the tunnel to access the Maracanã locker rooms. In images that circulate on social networks, coach Cuca seems to get annoyed when he hears something from rival employees and, there, the discussion begins. Afterwards, the athletic trainer is seen “hitting” two security guards who were trying to calm down.

No Flamengo player was seen in the squabble, and striker Keno, from Galo, seemed to be one of the most excited, repeating more than once the phrase: “We are leader, we are leader!” in relation to position in the Brasileirão table.

Watch videos of Cuca’s Confusion and Act:

After a defeat by Flamengo, the athletes from Atlético-MG and the coach Cuca got involved in confusion in the Maracana tunnel. The coach even physically attacked an employee. #columnfla pic.twitter.com/8NTwj6b7NR — Letícia Marques (@soyyleticia) October 31, 2021

Cuca slapped the professional who was just doing his job. pic.twitter.com/HjDfEhxtug — Andrade (@AndradeRNegro2) October 31, 2021

Trained by Renato Portaluppi, Flamengo was under a lot of suspicion after being eliminated in the semi of the Copa do Brasil, losing 3×0 at home to Athletico. But, with this victory, he regains his spirits and is 10 points away from reaching Galo in the lead – 49 pts to 59 at the moment. And Fla still has two games in hand.

Atletico-MG’s next rival is Grêmio, on Wednesday, 9 pm, at home, in a late match at Brasileirão.