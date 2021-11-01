Bella Hadid sends indirect to Zayn Malik on Instagram

Bella Hadid used her Instagram to make a cryptic post after Zayn Malik’s post denying her mother Yolanda Hadid’s accusations against him. The model’s mother accused her former son-in-law of assaulting her when she went to visit her granddaughter at the ranch that the singer and Gigi share in Pennsylvania.

Through Instagram stories, Bella reacted to Zayn’s Twitter post, clarifying Yolanda’s allegations.

Bella posted a photo and wrote: “I can’t do anything for you but work on myself. You can’t do anything for me but work on yourself.”

Fans believe it was an answer to the former brother-in-law.

The atmosphere has been tense between Malik and his former mother-in-law since the end of their relationship with Gigi Hadid, according to sources close to the former couple.

See+: Gigi Hadid is ‘upset’ by family quarrel

ZAYN DEFENDS ACCUSATIONS

Zayn Malik denied that he assaulted his former mother-in-law, and regretted that the matter was made public:

“I vehemently deny that I assaulted Yolanda Hadid and, for my daughter’s sake, I refuse to go into more detail and hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false claims and move towards healing these family problems in private.”

The publication’s sources claim that the incident happened ‘sometime last week’, but there are no details about what happened. Zayn denies the aggression, and Yolanda Hadid ‘maintains her position’ claiming that the singer ‘beat’ her.

See+: Gigi Hadid’s mother wants to denounce her former son-in-law

On Instagram, the former One Direction made it clear that, being a private person, he didn’t want the familiar subject to become public:

“In an effort to protect this space [para minha filha], I agreed not to dispute claims arising out of an argument I had with a member of my partner’s family who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems that for now there are divisions and despite my efforts to return us to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-parent with my daughter in a way she deserves, this was ‘ leaked’ to the press.”, he lamented.