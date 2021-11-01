Biden Promotes International Response to Supply Chain Crisis | International

The short circuit of global supply chains has erupted in a G20 structured mainly around the climate issue. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, took the initiative of organizing, in parallel with the summit, a specific meeting on this issue with 14 countries present in Rome — among them, several European countries, India and Mexico, but not China and Russia. The White House seeks to promote a framework for international response to the crisis that undermines the economic recovery after the debacle caused by the pandemic.

The Rome meeting appears as a first step to strengthen coordination in action to overcome the bottlenecks that affect manufacturing activity and world trade. Washington announced that it will convene a meeting of ministers of foreign affairs and trade to develop strategies, synergies and lines of action that each country can undertake for its own collective benefit.

The Biden Administration also announced internal measures, specifically the upcoming approval of an executive order empowering the Department of Defense to expedite the use of stored materials that could facilitate manufacturing in the Defense sector.

The supply chain crisis is the result of a set of factors, from the insufficient production of microchips —a sector in which the great powers seek to reduce their dependence with large investments that encourage national manufacturing — to difficulties in maritime and road transport, with emphasis especially in the shortage of truck drivers.

These bottlenecks and the sharp rise in recent months in prices in the energy market — mainly for gas, but also for oil — are altering the growth prospects of the world economy.

Washington also announced that the State Department will provide technical assistance to Mexico and Central American countries to streamline the trade bureaucracy. The White House also last week approved a disbursement of aid to facilitate trade with countries in the Asian regional organization ASEAN.

Parallel to the work, Biden and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, presented in Rome the agreement reached between Washington and Brussels to end the tariff war on steel and aluminum, triggered by Trump in 2018. The measure, negotiated for months, it represents a considerable step in the improvement of economic relations and follows the trend traced after the settlement, in June, of the dispute between the giants of the aeronautical sector Boeing and Airbus.

In addition to alleviating the commercial tension in these sectors between the two blocs, the pact aims to create a global scheme to tackle “dirty” manufacturing and overproduction in the sector, an initiative clearly aimed at deterring China’s exports.

The Asian giant’s producers represent more than half of that market. Its coal-fired manufacturing processes are highly polluting. It is estimated that the sector is responsible for more than 10% of the country’s total emissions.

In his speech in Rome, Biden explicitly said that the measure was aimed at Chinese production. The Beijing Embassy in Washington showed its rejection of the initiative.

It is the umpteenth reason for friction between the United States and China. The absence of Xi Jinping at the summit and the fact that a face-to-face meeting between the Chinese leader and Biden has not yet taken place — nor is it in sight — attest to the difficulty of a relationship that deeply marks international politics.

