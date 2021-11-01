Binance disables Bitcoin withdrawals without notice, understand

The biggest broker in the market, Binance disabled the withdrawal in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies twice this Monday morning (1), drawing the attention of the world community.

As the cryptocurrency market values ​​the transparency of operations, a suspension in a brokerage always draws attention. So, after Binance stopped the withdrawals, many were apprehensive.

The case reminds brokerage users that it is important to leave only what is necessary for trading cryptocurrencies on these platforms, since as a security measure the currencies must remain in portfolios under the users’ own custody.

Binance disables Bitcoin withdrawals twice without notice

Around 8:50 am this Monday (1), Binance worldwide, through its website “www.binance.com“, announced that it would be paralyzing all withdrawals for users, an action that should not take 30 minutes.

The reason for taking this action was announced as a backlog of user requests, and that the brokerage team would be handling the matter with top priority.

However, within 30 minutes of the first message, the broker announced that withdrawals were returning to normal. This normalization of services would be gradual and could have some delays for a few minutes, announced the broker.

“Cryptographic withdrawals have resumed. There will be a temporary delay in processing withdrawals when the backlog is purged. We hope this lasts about 30 minutes.”

On his Twitter, the CEO of Binance, CZ, tried to calm the market by claiming to be dealing with the situation and that all funds were safe. That is, in its first communications, Binance ruled out any cyber incident that could have victimized the brokerage, causing losses of user funds.

Even so, the case continues to draw the attention of the world community.

After enabling withdrawals, Binance closes again

After returning the withdrawals stating that everything would be delayed, transactions outside Binance were interrupted again, as the brokerage again updated its topic and stated that they would have to close the withdrawals.

The team even apologized for the inconvenience and that more updates will be shared.

“Update: cryptocurrency withdrawals have been closed again. We apologize for the inconvenience. More updates will be shared on this topic.”

It is worth remembering that Binance interrupts withdrawals at various times, for scheduled updates, among others, but always with prior notice of the action. On Monday, however, the broker ended up rushing to end withdrawals on two occasions without prior communication, which drew attention and caught many traders off guard.

The case remains under observation by the community and updates on the case will be published by livecoins.

Update: at 10:50 am withdrawals were enabled again for users.