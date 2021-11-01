Binance suspends bitcoin and cryptocurrency withdrawals

Binance, the largest cryptoactive broker in the world, suspended all bitcoin and cryptocurrency withdrawals this Monday morning (1st) due to a technical failure.

The announcement was made on the company’s official Twitter profile at 8:37 am. About 20 minutes later, the exchange announced that the situation had been normalized and that withdrawals could be made again — which happened very soon.

The second message said that it was possible for customers to still have some delay: “There will be a temporary delay in the processing of withdrawals when the backlog is cleared. We expect this to last about 30 minutes,” explains the tweet.

However, a few minutes later, a third message said that withdrawals were again suspended and apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

We have temporarily disabled all cryptowithdrawals on https://t.co/QILSkzx7ac due to a large backlog. Rest assured our team is working on it with top priority. Thank you for your patience and apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Binance (@binance) November 1, 2021

Binance founder speaks out

Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, also spoke on Twitter that the team was working to resolve the issue and that users’ funds were secure.

It is not uncommon for Binance to stop withdrawals and deposits of cryptocurrencies, but suspensions are usually scheduled and users are alerted in advance.

The most common cases are when a cryptocurrency goes through a hard fork or other simpler update in your project, as happened recently with Ethereum and Cardano.

However, the exchange system has faced crashes in the past when it does not support market demand. In January of this year, when the price of bitcoin was close to a historic high, Binance suffered an instability in its platform due to a problem with the ‘websocket’ — a system that establishes the connection between client and server.

At the end of last year, the broker had already been forced to lock all withdrawals, deposits and other platform services after its system had complications with an API — the database communication with the end user.

At the time, the CZ stated that there was an error in a function called “matching” and, therefore, all negotiations were temporarily suspended.

What could be happening with Binance?

Binance has yet to release further clarification on the issue its system is currently experiencing, other than a large backlog that is crashing bitcoin and other cryptocurrency withdrawals.

The developer and creator of PagCripto brokerage, Carlos Lain, explained to Bitcoin Portal what does a backlog issue mean:

“It seems that there was a great demand for withdrawals from nowhere, their servers jammed and some technical problem happened. Theoretically, what processes the withdrawal or deposit queues has to be asynchronous with the platform, so at most it should generate a delay, without having to stop everything,” said Lain.

For the developer, what caused the greatest surprise was the fact that the problem was identified and resolved at first, and then the withdrawals were interrupted again. “There’s something they’re not really telling,” he suspects.

The developer and co-founder of BitPreço, Yuri Fernandes, has a similar view about the strange interruption of withdrawals this morning. He recalled that the broker’s network of intelligent contracts was already experiencing problems in recent days.

“Binance Smart Chain also experienced problems last week due to the low number of validators which caused the network to experience slowdowns. Today, they have an unusual flow of withdrawals (maybe due to Shiba Inu!? I’m not sure). They ended up releasing but then blocked again due to the large flow”, explained the developer.

Despite this, he believes that the increase in demand does not justify the freeze. “The problem seems to be more internal than a really large flow of withdrawals, as theoretically they have liquidity for any number of withdrawals, even in large amounts. In these cases, the delay would be common, but the total blocking is a little strange”, he concludes.